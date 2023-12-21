More than £62,000 raised for charity partners at Aberdeen International Airport

The two-year partnership between the airport, Kayleigh’s Wee Stars and We Too! is set to come to an end this month.

Employees at the North-East’s biggest transport hub pick the charity partners through a staff vote. Several fundraising activities have taken place at the award-winning terminal including 400 people taking part in the unique runway run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airport, which was named Hub of the Year at the National Transport Awards in October will be announcing its latest charity partner in the new year.

​Kayleigh’s Wee Stars has benefited from the airport’s charity.

Phionna McInnes, Chief Executive of We Too!, said: “The partnership with Aberdeen International has meant a lot to our charity. An incredible amount of money has been raised which has allowed us to continue our work empowering families and carers of children with additional support needs.

“I’d like to thank every traveller and staff member who had donated or taken part in an event, your support has made a huge difference to our families.”

Fiona Heinonen, CEO of Kayleigh’s Wee Stars, said: “We cannot thank everyone involved in this special partnership enough for their generosity over the past two years. It has truly made a world of difference to us and the families we support. Being part of huge events like the Aberdeen Runway Run has been incredible.

“Through our partnership and donations like the collection globes we have continued to provide vital support to families where there is a child with a terminal illness. We’re overwhelmed with the support the team at Aberdeen International Airport has shown to us and We Too.”

Kind-hearted travellers through the airport have also helped raised more than £5,000 during this partnership. Four collection globes positioned across the terminal allow passengers to donate any left-over currency.