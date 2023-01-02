More than 8,000 motorists clocked by A90 average speed cameras

More than 8,000 drivers have been caught speeding on the A90 between Aberdeen and Dundee this year with one reaching 131mph.

Shock new figures obtained by the Scottish Conservatives show 8,430 speeders were detected by average speed cameras on the 51.5-mile stretch this year up until the end of October.

Of these, at least 3,639 were caught at the notorious Laurencekirk junction.

The speeding league of shame shows one driver was snapped doing at least 131mph while another 10 were caught travelling between 111mph and 130 mph.

A further 129 drivers were detected at speeds of between 91mph and 110mph while another 4,651 were caught doing 71mph to 90mph.

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “It’s appalling to see drivers flouting the law by using the A90 as a race track and reaching speeds of 131mph.

“The extent of speeding offences along the whole stretch of the A90 is extremely worrying but the figures highlight just how dangerous it is at Laurencekirk for those trying to cross the carriageway.

