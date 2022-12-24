More than 40,000 Scots were homeless last Christmas, figures show

More than 25,000 households were homeless in Scotland last Christmas as figures included nearly 14,000 children without a permanent home.

Figures obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats through Freedom of Information requests to local councils revealed a total of 43,072 Scots without an adequate roof over their head.

Of the 25,458 live homeless applications to local authorities up to December 25 last year, 29,196 adults and 13,876 children were waiting to be placed in accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh was the local authority with the highest number of applications, with 5,470 requests covering 6,532 adults and 3,379 children.

More than 25,000 households were homeless in Scotland last Christmas, new figures have revealed. Picture: Phil Wilkinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow, Fife and West Lothian also each recorded more than 2,000 homeless individuals, figures showed.

Paul McGarry, housing spokesman for the Scottish Lib Dems, has urged the Scottish Government to adopt a raft of measures, including the Housing First and Rapid Rehousing principles, to end rough sleeping, addressing the challenges facing young homeless people with pathways to link suitable jobs and housing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some 60,000 affordable home should also be built, the party has said, including 40,000 for social rent.

Mr McGarry, who was made homeless himself at 16, said: “At Christmas time, most of us take for granted that we will be comfortable and secure with a roof over our heads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These figures show that tens of thousands of Scots are not so lucky. Many will be trapped in unstable situations, sofa-surfing or even living on the streets.

“This year, temporary council accommodation is more stretched than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Living without a secure home takes a huge toll on people’s mental and physical health. It sets back children’s development in a way that can leave them worse off for life.

“After a decade-and-a-half in charge, the SNP have barely made a dent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s time to get to work building thousands more social homes across Scotland, offering new help to renovate loans to bring derelict homes back into use and strengthen our commitment to ending homelessness across Scotland.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scotland has some of the strongest homelessness legislation in the world and key national bodies in the homelessness sector support the joint Scottish Government/Cosla Ending Homelessness Together action plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are introducing new homelessness prevention duties in the forthcoming housing Bill and we continue to support local authorities to develop Housing First programmes.

“A recent evaluation of Scotland’s Housing First pathfinder programme saw 579 people with experience of homelessness and multiple disadvantage receive keys to a new home and a new life.

Advertisement Hide Ad