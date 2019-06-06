More people living on Scotland's high streets than anywhere else in UK

Almost six in ten Scottish high street properties are residential - one of the highest levels in the UK - according to an analysis of Britain's high streets.

The joint report by the Office for National Statistics and Ordnance Survey, the national mapping agency found that 58.7 per cent of high street addresses are homes north of the border - the highest level outside of London.

However, a smaller proportion of Scotland's population lives close to a local high street, compared to the rest of the UK at just 13 per cent, compared to 38 per cent in London. Scotland also saw higher population growth near its high streets, with the number of people living nearby rising by 3.7 per cent, compared to 1.9 per cent away from major retail hubs.

The figures reflect a stronger movement in Scotland to move away from reliance on retail, first mooted by Malcom Fraser's town centres review in 2013, which called on councils to bring people back in to Scotland's town centres - as well as opening up vacant retail premises to create more of a mix of retail, leisure and business facilities.

The analysis is based on almost 7,000 unique high streets identified by Ordnance Survey, with 457 in Scotland.

The longest high street in Scotland is Dumbarton Road in Glasgow at 1,706 metres, while UK-wide the longest is London Road in Southend-on-Sea, at 2,983 metres.

Read more: Scotland’s shops could vanish from towns completely

Between 2012 and 2017 the number of retail businesses on the high street fell by two per cent UK-wide, while those not based on the high street grew by six per cent. The number of high street retail jobs fell in every GB region except London over this period.

The most popular name for British high streets is, perhaps unsurprisingly, "High Street" - the official name for Edinburgh's Royal Mile - while Market Place and Market Street come and close second and third. Other popular names for a town's main retail street are Station Road, London Road and Church Street.

Read more: High streets 'have too many shops'