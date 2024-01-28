The monkey escaped from its enclosure on Sunday morning. Picture: Highland Wildlife Park

A monkey is on the loose after escaping from a wildlife park in the Scottish Highlands.

The Japanese macaque found a way out of its enclosure at Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie on Sunday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at the park, run by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), urged the public not to approach the primate.

The wildlife park confirmed the escape on Facebook and a search has been launched.

Darren McGarry, head of living collections at RZSS, said: “We can confirm one of our Japanese macaques escaped from its enclosure this morning.

“Our charity has set up a team who are working to secure the monkey safely and as quickly as possible.

“If members of the public encounter the macaque they should contact [email protected] with more information and do not approach it.”

There were reports residents of Kincraig had spotted the monkey roaming their garden while enjoying enjoying nuts and bird feed.

The wildlife park houses a “large group” of Japanese macaques after successfully breeding the species.