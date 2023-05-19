Monitor Farm summer meetings kick off in the North and North East

An exciting range of speakers and topics will feature at open meetings for the North Monitor Farms during June, with the host farming families updating visitors on their progress since starting the programme.

“Anyone who is interested in the Monitor Farms is invited to attend, and we hope to see many of the people who came to our first meetings returning,” says regional adviser Peter Beattie.

“Each farm has a really interesting story to tell, and is on an exciting journey.

"We have invited great external speakers who are tackling some specialist areas and giving visitors a chance to discuss current issues.

The Irvine Family will host the Banff and Buchan meeting on 2 June.

“Each meeting will be a fantastic opportunity to learn more about what’s happening on-farm and what changes can be made to improve farm profitability and sustainability.”

As catering is provided, booking is essential for each event, and can be done via the Monitor Farm website, https://www.monitorfarms.co.uk/events/ or by emailing [email protected]

The Banff and Buchan Monitor Farm ‘Low Inputs, High Outputs’ event will take place on Friday, June 2, from 2pm to 5.30pm at Bonnytonhill Steading, Sauchentree Farm, New Aberdour.

Visitors will be able to view and discuss low input grassland management with Monitor Farmer Bruce Irvine, talk about breeding stock with Tim Geraghty SRUC, discuss bull health with Alison Taylor, Buchan Vets, and hear about mechanical weed control and cover crops with Adrian James, AHDB.

Bruce farms 265ha with cereals, sheep and cattle.

He believes the three enterprises are as important as each other, with livestock providing fertility for the arable side.

He markets the farm’s organic lamb and beef through Scotbeef and enjoys competing with neighbouring farms on yield and lambing percentage.

For the meeting, visitors are asked to come with clean cars, footwear and clothing for biosecurity reasons, and to car share wherever possible to help with limited parking.

For more information, visit the website at www.monitorfarms.co.uk.