Monitor Farm summer meetings kick off in the North and North East

An exciting range of speakers and topics will feature at three open meetings for the North Monitor Farms during June, with the host farming families updating visitors on their progress since starting the programme.

The Morrisons will host their Deeside Farm meeting on 17 June.

Meetings include Banff and Buchan Monitor Farm ‘Low Inputs, High Outputs’ at Sauchentree Farm, Strathspey Monitor Farm ‘Taking stock at Auchernack’ at Auchernack Farm and Deeside Monitor Farm ‘The right beasts for the right farm’ at Upper Ingliston Farm.

Regional adviser Peter Beattie said: “Anyone who is interested in the Monitor Farms is invited to attend, and we hope to see many of the people who came to our first meetings returning.

“Each farm has a really interesting story to tell, and is on an exciting journey. We have invited great external speakers who are tackling some specialist areas and giving visitors a chance to discuss current issues.

“Each meeting will be a fantastic opportunity to learn more about what’s happening on-farm and what changes can be made to improve farm profitability and sustainability.”

Deeside Monitor Farm ‘The right beasts for the right farm’ takes place on Saturday, June 17, 2pm at Upper Ingliston Farm, Inverurie.

Visitors to Duncan and Claire Morrison’s farm will be able to discuss the benefits of mixed species swards and the purpose of grass measurement with grassland specialist, farmer and podcaster Michael Blanche. Monitor Farmer Duncan will speak about breeding stock selection, James Hardie from Agrisolutions will talk about the challenges and benefits of choosing and establishing a brassica crop, while Rachael Robertson from Woodside Vets will focus on making the right bull choice.

The Morrisons farm 226ha, running 220 suckler cows comprising commercial and pedigree Aberdeen Angus and Stabilisers, with about 50 heifers bulled each year.

For all meetings, visitors are asked to come with clean cars, footwear and clothing for biosecurity reasons, and to car share wherever possible to help with limited parking.