Janet Russell said she had spent the morning of the death on November 21, 2017 doing household chores and saying goodbye to another daughter as she left for school before discovering Molly.

In a statement read out to North London Coroner’s Court on her behalf by Oliver Sanders KC, Mrs Russell said she called out for Molly but did not hear a response, so began searching for her around the house.

She said: “I knew then something wasn’t right. I saw a load of her clothes on the floor (of her bedroom). For some reason I thought Molly had run away.

The mother of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has told an inquest she screamed and called out her daughter’s name after finding her body.

“As I looked in her room, I found her… I had no doubt it was her.

“I screamed and ran out of the room. Ian (Molly’s father) came upstairs and I told him not to go into the room, but he did.

“My other daughter asked: ‘What’s happened?’ and I said: ‘It’s Molly, it’s Molly’.

“Ian took Molly down and began giving her CPR while I called the ambulance. They gave us advice. Soon afterwards, a paramedic arrived and began giving her CPR.”

Also during the inquest, Molly’s father Ian read out tributes to Molly from her friends and family.

In a message, which was written by Mrs Russell, Mr Russell told the court: “Molly, you are such a special person and loved by everyone. I’m sure I speak for everyone here today that we all miss you so much and you will always be remembered as a fantastic, caring, beautiful and thoughtful young lady.

“I will miss you saying the words ‘I’m always good’ whilst smiling and fluttering your eyelashes innocently at me. I love you Molly.”