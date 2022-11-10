Mobile Breast Screening Service at Mintlaw

The mobile breast screening unit will be in Mintlaw later this month.

The Mobile Unit will be sited in the car park at Aden Health Centre, Newlands Road.

Women aged 50-70 years of age who are registered with a General Practitioner at the Aden Health Centre will receive an invitation to attend.

The letters are sent out four weeks before their appointment date.

Sarah Philip, Manager for the Breast Screening Service said: “We hope that women invited for the first time will take advantage of their invitation for mammography.

"And for women who have been screened previously, it is important to attend to ensure that there have been no changes over the past three years.

"Women who missed or failed to attend their previous invitation are encouraged to come along for screening this time.

"Unfortunately, due to the backlog created by the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a pause on ladies outwith the eligible age group self-referring for a mammogram. This pause is gradually being lifted and you can now self-refer for a breast screening appointment if you are aged 71-74 (up until your 75th birthday) or if you are 75 or over and you have previously had breast cancer and have been discharged from yearly follow up mammograms.