Mobile breast screening begins in Inverurie

The North East Scotland Mobile Breast Screening Service will commence screening in Inverurie on March 6 for approximately three months.

The Mobile Units will be sited in the car park at Inverurie Hospital.

Women aged 50-70 years of age who are registered with a General Practitioner at Inverurie Medical Group, Kemnay Medical Group and Insch Medical Practice will receive an invitation to attend.

The letters are sent out 4 weeks before their appointment date.

Sarah Philip, Manager for the Breast Screening Service said: “The aim of the programme is to detect breast changes at an early stage when treatment has the best chance of being successful.

"We hope that women invited for the first time will take advantage of their invitation for mammography and for women who have been screened previously, it is important to attend to ensure that there have been no changes over the past three years.

"Women who missed or failed to attend their previous invitation are encouraged to come along for screening this time. Unfortunately due to the backlog created by the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a pause on ladies out with the eligible age group self-referring for a mammogram. This pause is gradually being lifted.

"Please go to NHS Inform Scotland for details of eligibility at www.nhsinform.scot/healthy-living/screening/breast/breast-screening.