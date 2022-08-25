Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Large-scale searches were launched after Winnie was reported missing from the Glenpark Estate, near Omagh in Co Tyrone, on Sunday.

She hopped over a fence at about 3pm, and was last seen on the Gortin Road that evening.

Glenpark Estate owner Richard Beattie said she was discovered just after midnight on Thursday only 800 yards from where she disappeared.

Richard Beattie, the owner of Glenpark Estate holding Winnie, who spend three days on the loose

She was found in undergrowth using night vision and heat sensor equipment.

Mr Beattie told the PA news agency: “When you’re out sitting in a field, they bury into the grass, and the heat detector equipment picked her out.

“She was only about 800 yards from where she was last seen, just completely buried in foliage.