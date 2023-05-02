Mintlaw Men's Shed to officially open its doors

The Shed, which is based within Aden Country Park, will have the ribbon cut by Councillor Hannah Powell on Saturday, May 20, at 11.45am.

The public are invited along to the Men’s Shed where they will be able to have a tour of the premises, see some of the activities the team get up to and meet the members.

The Mintlaw Men’s Shed is located within the Gardeners cottage at Aden Country Park. The previously derelict C-listed property has been brought back into use with the support of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Aberdeenshire Council and with the support of the Men’s shed volunteers who have fitted out the interior of the cottage.

​Mintlaw Men’s Shed has already made an impact on the local community.

Chair of the Mintlaw Men’s Shed, Gordon Reid said: “Since the shed came into operation, we have had to overcome a few set-backs to enable us to reach this point. However, the guys have pulled together to build a warm, welcoming and great place for the members to meet and work.

"I say work because that is what we do. We work for and in the Community and alongside the Mintlaw Academy youth where we provide work experience and mentor the young men whom the school send to us. We hope that you will come along to see what we do and have done since we started and view some of our handiwork.

"We will also have some refreshments available on the day as well as an opportunity to look round the Gardeners Cottage which is our social area and the yard where our workshops are sited.”

Councillor Powell said: "Gordon and his team independently seek funding, contribute to local wellbeing hubs and are active in many parts of the community as a result of the Men’s Shed, showing just how wide their reach really is.

"Mintlaw Men’s Shed has grown arms and legs since beginning, not only in the physical sense, but also in the way they support local men of all ages, and openly talk about the positive impact it has on their mental health and wellbeing.”