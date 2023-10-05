Mintlaw Academy pupils meet King Charles II

A team of senior pupils from Mintlaw Academy got the chance to show off their engineering skills to His Majesty The King recently.

Members of the academy’s ROV design team met King Charles II during his visit to Global Underwater Hub – the leading trade and industry development body for the UK’s underwater sectors.

GUH, which represents the diverse range of businesses operating in the UK’s £8 billion underwater industry, provided The King with a tour of its premises in Westhill, and showcased the vital work being undertaken across the sectors including offshore energy, aquaculture, defence and telecoms.

Upon his arrival, The King was welcomed by Neil Gordon, chief executive of Global Underwater Hub followed by introductions to key industry stakeholders, GUH board members, staff and representatives from member companies, and local school pupils.

His Majesty The King meets members of the Mintlaw Academy ROV team.

During the visit, His Majesty took the opportunity to inspect the latest technology “all-electric” work-class submersible Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), built and developed in Newcastle by GUH member company Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD). He then viewed a live offshore operation in The Netherlands on a control station being carried out by one of Fugro’s Autonomous Surface Vessels which launched an underwater robot used for the inspection of subsea cables and pipelines.

His Majesty then toured exhibits from a range of companies working in the blue economy.

A team of senior pupils from Mintlaw Academy then showed His Majesty their fully operational ROV which they designed and built themselves.

The Mintlaw ROV team is an example of how initiatives such as the GUH STEM Challenge educational outreach programmes can inspire young people about technology in the underwater industries.

Following the visit, Mr Gordon said: “We were honoured to welcome His Majesty to the Global Underwater Hub in Westhill.