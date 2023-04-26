Midsummer Beer Happening aims to boost charities that change lives in Stonehaven

Stonehaven’s Midsummer Beer Happening has unveiled the charities it will support this year – including the town’s life-saving RNLI crew as well as the world-famous Fireballs ceremony.

Organiser Robert Lindsay and other volunteers meeting Mary, the guide dog puppy

Also named as main beneficiaries in the phenomenally popular three-day festival of beer, food and music are Stonehaven Sea Cadets, with a raft of other good causes also set to receive a welcome boost.

Organiser Robert Lindsay, said: “Everyone involved in the festival wants to ensure that each year the Happening leaves a lasting legacy in the town, as well as creating great memories for the thousands of people who flock to the event each June.

“That is why we are proud and delighted to work this year with so many outstanding organisations who do so much good work in Stonehaven, be it saving lives at sea, offering young people a great start in life, or putting the town on the global map every Hogmanay. There are so many groups who do so much to make life in our town better for everyone.”

Also being supported by the Happening, will be Stonehaven Folk Festival, Stonehaven Men’s Shed, Stonehaven Lions, Stonehaven Youth Rugby, Stonehaven Cricket Club, Rhythm Dance Nation, Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool, and Mearns FM.

Robert said it is heartening to see the tangible difference the Happening – and its predecessor the Stonehaven Real Ale Festival – has made over the years, with a staggering £247,000 raised since the first festival in 2009.

He continued: “We recently paid a visit to meet the guide dog puppy, Mary, which the Happening sponsored after last year’s event. It was a privilege and joy to meet this lovely girl during her training, knowing she was going to be making such a massive difference in someone’s life.

“It was a reminder of why the charity fundraising side of our not-for-profit event is so important and why all the volunteers work so hard to do what they do every year.

“We couldn’t raise any money at all – in fact we couldn’t event stage the Happening without the willing support of our army of volunteers and the dedication of people who travel from across the north-east, Scotland and the whole of the UK to enjoy the festival.

“We never take that for granted and every year we want to give them the best of times and the warmest of welcomes.”

This year’s festival takes place from June 15 - 17 in the town’s Baird Park.

It features around 150 beer and ciders, a choice of great food from award-winning street vendors and music from some of the finest artists in the north-east.

Also returning is the Happening’s Cycle Sportive which attracted more than 1,000 riders willing to take on the event’s challenging routes.

Robert said: “We are all very excited about the Happening in June and we know people are looking forward to it, judging from the way tickets are flying out the door.

“We can’t wait to welcomed everyone to the Midsummer Beer Happening 2023.”