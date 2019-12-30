'Mental' job advert seeks nanny for 18-year-old law student with busy schedule

A job advert for a nanny has emerged online - to cook and clean for an 18-year-old university student.



The job listing was posted two days ago by a concerned parent whose daughter is a law undergraduate at the University of Leeds.

The Canadian student already has a driver and a "lovely" two bedroom apartment, according to the ad, but the toils of student life have proven too much for her to bear.

The parent says they want to ensure their daughter lives "without the stress of laundry" as her schedule is "very intense".

Despite the need for a cook, the ad doesn't ask for a gourmet chef, only for the fridge to be stocked full of "healthy snacks".

The listing, posted to Indeed, has been mocked tirelessly on Twitter, with one user exclaiming that "rich people are actually mental".

One Twitter user lamented the ad, stating: "Meanwhile half her classmates will be working two jobs to survive."

Another chimed in, questioning her ability as a lawyer if she was unable to take care of herself.

They said: "Seriously?! If she can't look after herself as a student how the hell is she going to manage in the real world practising law! I wouldn't want her representing me!"

More opportunistic users were more encouraging about the post, one user adding: "Wait - you get to live in the city centre apartment? And all you have to do is load a Canadian lass up with Greggs sausage rolls and wave a pledge dusters about the place?!"

The ad reads: "Nanny required to cook and clean for my 18yr old daughter who is going to University of Leeds in a demanding first year program- Law.

"She has a driver who can pick up the groceries and driver her around but someone to ensure she eats well and lives without the stress of laundry, cleaning as her study schedule is very intense.

"This applicant does not need to be a gourmet chef, simply someone who can ensure my daughter eats three healthy meals a day and the fridge is always full of healthy snacks, juice etc.

"She is Canadian and she needs someone to cook and clean for her and lives in a two bedroom apartment in Leeds City Centre with a full kitchen and it's a lovely apartment.

"The hour requirement and rate can/will be tailored to the appropriate candidate."

The lucky candidate only needs a year of experience babysitting and no CV is required.

