Mearns Connections Festival cancelled

This year's Mearns Connections Festival, due to take place from August 12 to 14, has been cancelled.

By Morag Kuc
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 4:21 pm

Grassic Gibbon Centre chairman, Jim Brown, said the cancellation was due to circumstances beyond their control.

However, he said in better news they hoped to announce details of the annual Grassic Gibbon dinner, which had to be postponed earlier this year due to Covid.

And the centre continues to provide visitors with plenty to see.

The Grassic Gibbon exhibition with its diverse arrange of Gibbon and local artefacts gives the background to the author and parish which inspired Sunset Song some 90 years ago.