Mearns Connections Festival cancelled

Grassic Gibbon Centre chairman, Jim Brown, said the cancellation was due to circumstances beyond their control.

However, he said in better news they hoped to announce details of the annual Grassic Gibbon dinner, which had to be postponed earlier this year due to Covid.

And the centre continues to provide visitors with plenty to see.

This year’s Mearns Connection Festival has had to be cancelled.