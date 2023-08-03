McWhinnie highlights family fund's 'Discover Digital' summer festival

Peterhead North and Rattray councillor Leeann McWhinnie is encouraging eligible parents to check out Family Fund’s ‘Discover Digital’ programme this summer.

Designed for families with a disabled or seriously ill child, participants in the programme will learn wide-ranging new skills with their iPad, like how to make art, a video game, a podcast or a movie, while also making friends and having fun.

Family Fund has partnered with the RNIB and the charity will attend a number of sessions to support children and young people with a visual impairment.

This August, Discover Digital has got an all-new line-up of free exciting virtual workshops run by its friendly team of Apple Professional Learning Specialists.

There’s something for everyone at Discover Digital.

Children and young people will gain new creative iPad skills that they can take forward and use again and again.

From creative coding to making some noise in our music sessions, there’s something for everyone.

Commenting on this initiative, Cllr McWhinnie said: “Family Fund is a grant-making charity for families raising a disabled or seriously ill child, on a low income, and do excellent work helping them have the same choices, quality of life, opportunities and aspirations as wider families.

“The ‘Discover Digital’ summer festival is open to all children and young people with additional needs but is also a festival for the whole family. This is a great way to help develop new IT skills whilst at the same time having some fun.”