An icon in the world of Formula One, Max Mosley has died aged 81.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 24th May 2021, 3:04 pm
Bernie Ecclestone has confirmed his death to BBC Sport on Monday afternoon.

They reported Mr Ecclestone said: “"It’s like losing family, like losing a brother, Max and I.

"He did, a lot of good things not just for motorsport, also the (car) industry he was very good in making sure people built cars that were safe."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in

