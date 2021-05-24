Bernie Ecclestone has confirmed his death to BBC Sport on Monday afternoon.
They reported Mr Ecclestone said: “"It’s like losing family, like losing a brother, Max and I.
"He did, a lot of good things not just for motorsport, also the (car) industry he was very good in making sure people built cars that were safe."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in
A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.