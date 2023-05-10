All Sections
Mavis Paterson, 84, formally acknowledged by Scottish Parliament for cycle ride in memory of her three children

The grandmother’s three adult children died just four years apart.

By Katharine Hay
Published 10th May 2023, 04:55 BST
 Comment

An octogenarian cycling 1,000 miles across Scotland in memory of her three children has been formally recognised by the Scottish Parliament.

The motion to congratulate Mavis Paterson, 84, who lives in Dumfries and Galloway, was tabled by convenor of the Rural Affairs and Islands Committee Finlay Carson.

The formal acknowledgement wishes the grandmother “every success as she sets out on her latest mammoth fundraising challenge,” for which she has already raised almost £50,000 for cancer charity Macmillian.

Ms Paterson is due to finish her cycle trip in Galloway at the end of this month, around the time of her 85th birthday.

The MSP for Galloway and West Dumfries said: “I think anyone who meets Mavis, or Granny Mave, as she is more commonly known will be blown away by this exceptional woman.

“To describe her as a remarkable lady would be an enormous understatement as she is still bursting with enthusiasm and energy.

In 2019, Ms Paterson became the oldest ever woman to cycle the entire length of Britain and the year before this she completed a 24-hour cycle.

Mavis Paterson, known as Granny Mave, poses with her bike in the countryside of Dumfries and Galloway. Picture: Paul HackettMavis Paterson, known as Granny Mave, poses with her bike in the countryside of Dumfries and Galloway. Picture: Paul Hackett
Mavis Paterson, known as Granny Mave, poses with her bike in the countryside of Dumfries and Galloway. Picture: Paul Hackett

She raised more than £75,000 for Macmillan and appeared in the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest woman ever to cycle from Lands End to John o' Groats.

She has also cycled across Canada to raise money for the cancer charity which became the subject of a BBC documentary.

Her latest journey is in memory of her three adult children, who died four years apart – one son Sandy following a heart attack in 2012, while her daughter, Katie, died the following year after contracting viral pneumonia, and another son, Bob, was killed in an accident in 2016. It is understood they were all in their 40s.

She also lost her husband to a heart attack, and her mum and sister to breast cancer.

It was the death of her sister that first inspired her charitable endeavours.

Ms Paterson has previously said: “If I have a challenge I can focus on, the grief is not so bad.”

Mr Carson added: “Knowing that she has had to bravely overcome many personal tragedies, Mavis is an inspiration and thoroughly deserves all the credit and praise for her fund-raising efforts over the last two decades.”

