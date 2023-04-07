All Sections
Maud Railway Museum opens for new season

Maud Railway Museum’s new season got underway at the weekend when it opened its doors for Easter visitors.

By Morag Kuc
Published 7th Apr 2023, 12:02 BST

The museum will now welcome visitors on the second and fourth weekends of each month from 10.30am to 4pm, until September.

Last year saw record visitor numbers and Trustees are hoping for an even better season ahead.

There are various displays both of photographs and artefacts depicting the railways of Buchan, and two railway vehicles including a prison carriage from the Peterhead Harbour of Refuge line used to carry convicts to work at Stirlinghill Quarries. Also of interest is a small exhibition commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Flying Scotsman which is scheduled to visit Aberdeen in July.

​Maud Railway as it was in 1965. Pic: Mike Stephen.​Maud Railway as it was in 1965. Pic: Mike Stephen.
​Maud Railway as it was in 1965. Pic: Mike Stephen.

Over the winter there have been upgrades to displays and retail area, but local volunteers with suitable skills are always sought, particularly painting, joinery and ground maintenance.

BuchanAberdeenFlying Scotsman