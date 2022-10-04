Calls have been made on the Scottish retail and hospitality trades to get behind a campaign to make the country's national day on November 30 a major moment in the annual calendar.

Gary Maclean, who won Masterchef The Professionals and is Scotland's national chef, said the day had been neglected in the shadow of Burns Night and Hogmanay.

He said: "Our industry has gone through hell from lockdowns to a recovery coming in fits and starts and now with the cost-of-living crisis, rising energy and produce costs, the sector could do with a proper shot in the arm.

Gary Maclean

Advertisement Hide Ad

"St Andrew's Day has been neglected in the shadow of Burns and Hogmanay, but it's our national day and it seems mad not to make more of it.

"I believe our hospitality and retail sectors have real opportunities here and I want to do whatever I can to reshape our relationship with St Andrew."

It is estimated that St Patrick's Day contributes an annual 58.3 million euros to the Irish economy. It attracts a spend of $5.14 billion annually in the US alone.

Gary, whose role as national chef involves promoting the Scottish food and encouraging healthy local produce, also has his own seafood restaurant Creel Caught in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewing industry veteran Nigel McNally pioneered the trade rebirth of St George's Day in England. He believes that there has never been a better time to make the most of Scotland's National Day.

He said: "By Scottish standards, St Andrew's Day is a relative non-event and at a time when figures show that UK pubs lost £5.7bn of revenue from beer sales in 2021 and the retail sector remains in recovery mode with rising prices and supply chain issues, it's time to do something about re-imagining what the national day should look like.