Marvel: Loki has been confirmed as first openly bisexual character in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Loki, the anti-hero played by Tom Hiddleston, has been confirmed as the first openly bisexual character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 8:08 am
The news was revealed in the most recent episode of the Disney+ series, after God of Mischief Loki told fellow trickster Sylvie about his sexual orientation.

She asks: “How about you? You’re a prince. Must’ve been would-be princesses, or perhaps another prince?”

“A bit of both. I suspect the same as you,” Loki replies.

Kate Herron, director of Loki, said her “heart is so full” after releasing the episode.

She tweeted: “From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual.

“It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu.”

Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, has been confirmed as the first openly bisexual character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK)

The character of Loki is also bisexual in the Marvel comics.

