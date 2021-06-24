The news was revealed in the most recent episode of the Disney+ series, after God of Mischief Loki told fellow trickster Sylvie about his sexual orientation.

She asks: “How about you? You’re a prince. Must’ve been would-be princesses, or perhaps another prince?”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A bit of both. I suspect the same as you,” Loki replies.

Kate Herron, director of Loki, said her “heart is so full” after releasing the episode.

She tweeted: “From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual.

“It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu.”

Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, has been confirmed as the first openly bisexual character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK)

The character of Loki is also bisexual in the Marvel comics.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.