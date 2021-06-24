The news was revealed in the most recent episode of the Disney+ series, after God of Mischief Loki told fellow trickster Sylvie about his sexual orientation.
She asks: “How about you? You’re a prince. Must’ve been would-be princesses, or perhaps another prince?”
“A bit of both. I suspect the same as you,” Loki replies.
Kate Herron, director of Loki, said her “heart is so full” after releasing the episode.
She tweeted: “From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual.
“It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu.”
The character of Loki is also bisexual in the Marvel comics.