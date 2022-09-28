Martin Lewis left 'broken' on This Morning as he is lost for words over 'mortgage ticking time bomb'

Callers rang up the ITV show to field questions to the Money Saving Expert.

As host Phillip Schofield read out questions – many worried about mortgage payments asked the expert for his opinion on what they could do amid rising mortgage costs.

Fielding a question on the rising rates however, Lewis was left lost for words on what viewers could do next, shaking his head and pausing before replying simply: "I don't know."

Martin Lewis appeared on This Morning

A visibly emotional Lewis shrugged his shoulders and added: "The situation now is bad. And if those interest rates go up as discussed, and it's not certain that they will, but that is what the markets are predicting, then we are going to have millions of people sitting on a mortgage ticking time bomb."

Martin Lewis was soon trending across social media, with many exasperated at how bad the situation had become that even he did not have advice.

One social media user wrote: “When Martin Lewis says he doesn’t know how to help a financially struggling person, you know you are in trouble!”

Another wrote: “Don’t think I’ve ever seen Martin Lewis lost for words, you know it’s beyond bad"

A Twitter user added: “Even Martin Lewis saying he does not know how to advise people on how to deal with this. How do this government sleep at night, knowing what they are doing to average members of the public, but just not caring.”

Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby looked on at the clearly emotional Lewis.

Other hit out at the tone of This Morning who followed the segment shortly after with beauty advent calendars that started at £79.

The Money Saving Expert had tweeted prior to his appearance: “For every £100,000 of mortgage, you'll pay roughly £600 a year more for each 1% pt interest rate rise. Top fixes today are 3%ish more than a year ago (so £1,800 per £100,000).

“If UK rates rise to 6%, as some predict mortgages likely rise more than another 3% again but that assumes people will be accepted for the top fixes.