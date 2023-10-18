Marine Fire Safety opens NEW MCA approved service station in Fraserburgh

Following a very successful 18 months since their launch in Scotland, Marine Fire Safety (Scotland) Ltd; specialists in firefighting and lifesaving equipment for the marine industry, has relocated into a new MCA approved service station.

The new 1,300sqft facility on Castle Street; which is the only MCA approved service station in Fraserburgh, is a much larger and dedicated space, enabling the team to now service liferafts, lifejackets and immersion suits on site. It will provide space for a much greater stock holding of liferafts, lifejackets and general life-saving equipment, which in turn will increase speed of delivery and accessibility to customers.

The capacity to service a greater number of products at any given time will also increase, which will improve efficiency within the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Duguid, Managing Director of Marine Fire Safety (Scotland) said: “The investment in this new facility, stock and a liferaft hire fleet, follows a successful first 18 months in which we have seen our business grow and strengthen.

Left to right: ​Scott Duguid and Andrew Webster at the new MCA approved service station.

“The objective of this move has always been about enhancing our localised support, service and supply opportunities to our customers, and the response we have received has been outstanding. It is already proving ideal for customers to visit to purchase and collect goods, as well as drop-off and collect items for servicing.

"The MCA approval will play a large role in our continued growth strategy and will enable us to increase our product and service offering, to include liferaft, lifejacket and immersion suit servicing. This approval demonstrates our commitment to delivering the best possible service to our customers, ensuring quality and full support, whilst maintaining a local service station approach; a quality we pride ourselves in.”

Scott continues: “We will endeavour to continue to strengthen the business and our support in the hope that it allows us to create additional job opportunities in the future.”