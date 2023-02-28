March brings music to Aboyne

Aboyne offers a varied musical program this month.

Isola Quartet play the Deeside Community Theatre on March 7 (Pic:Elly Lucas)

The schedule starts on Tuesday, March 7 with the Isola Quartet – comprising some of Scotland’s most sought-after string players, Kana Kawashima and Rachel Spencer, violins, Katrina Lee, viola, and Banchory’s own Alice Allen.

They will bring a program of music by composers who deserve to be better known – Joseph Bologne, Jessie Montgomery, Rebecca Clarke and Fanny Mendelssohn. It will be an interesting evening.

Then on March 13 there is a showing of “Tár”, a psychological drama film about the fall of a fictional pianist, conductor and composer staring Cate Blanchett. As well as a special score compose by the Icelandic composer, Hildur Guðnadóttir, the sound track includes passages from the classics, including Elgar, Bach and Mahler.

Aberdonian, Scott Manson gives an afternoon piano recital on Sunday, March 15 at 2.30pm. Scott is a very talented young pianist and composer, having won many prizes for composing. His piano playing is equally draw-dropping. He brings us a delightful program of JS Bach, Edvard Greig, Franz Liszt, Felix Mendelssohn, Cecile Chaminade and George Gershwin.

Finally, on March 31 at 7.30pm, accomplished musicians, Eilidh Shaw and Ross Martin bring an evening of Scottish Traditional Folk Music. Eilidh and Ross have been at the heart of the folk scene for ages, having been two fifths of the cult folk explosion that was Harem Scarem, and with Eilidh playing The Poozies and Ross with Daimh.

And if that is not enough, for something completely different, you could re-live your youth when Tribute Band “Counterfeit Sixties” play in Aboyne on April 1

All performances are in the Deeside Community Theatre, Aboyne, and unless otherwise indicated start at 7.30pm.