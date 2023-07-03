"We would appreciate the public’s understanding that we would prefer to grieve in private.”The incident happened around 3.15pm on Wednesday, June 28 around one mile south of St Fergus.Mr Menzies was the driver of a blue Kia Ceed car which was involved in a collision with a white Citroen Relay van.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The 60-year-old female driver of the van was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where her injuries were described as non-life threatening.Sergeant Peter Henderson of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this collision.“We are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone with information or dash-cam footage to get in touch.“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 2435 of 28 June.”