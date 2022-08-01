Man named following fatal road crash on A92 near Stonehaven

He was Christopher Reid. 47, of Newtonhill.The incident involving a blue motorcycle and a white car happened around 4.20pm on Saturday, July 30, near Bridge of Muchalls.Road Policing Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Christopher at this very difficult time."Enquiries are continuing into the incident.
"Anyone who may have witnessed it or has dashcam footage which could assist in our investigation is encouraged to contact 101, quoting reference number 2624 of 30 July.”