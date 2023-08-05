All Sections
Man found clinging to pillar on Cramond causeway saved by lifeboat crews

It is believed he was stranded by the rising tides
Alan Young
By Alan Young
Published 5th Aug 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 11:52 BST
 Comment
The man was rescued by lifeboat crews. Picture: Kinghorn RNLIThe man was rescued by lifeboat crews. Picture: Kinghorn RNLI
The man was rescued by lifeboat crews. Picture: Kinghorn RNLI

A man has been saved by lifeboat crews after being found clinging to a pillar alongside the submerged Cramond causeway after being cut off by the rising tide.

Kinghorn and Queensferry RNLI Lifeboats were called at 4.16pm on Friday following a 999-call reporting a person in the water.

The casualty was found holding onto a concrete pillar after being cut off by the rising tide, with Kinghorn lifeboat able to get alongside and recover him.

He was taken to Cramond village where an ambulance, coastguard rescue teams and a coastguard rescue helicopter arrived.

Kinghorn lifeboat volunteer helm Neil Chalmers said: “Both lifeboats were tasked at 4.16pm to a report of a person in the water at Cramond causeway. On arrival on scene, the exhausted casualty was located clinging to a concrete pillar and partly submerged in the water whilst the tide continued to flood. Our crew brought the casualty into the lifeboat and carried out a full assessment as we made our way to Cramond village.

“The person was extremely lucky, and we assume had been trying to get back from the island on the rising tide. Fortunately, a member of the public spotted them and called the coastguard.

“The rescue operation was a great example of teamwork amongst the emergency services with Kinghorn and Queensferry crews working together to locate and recover the casualty. Once alongside, lifeboat crew, coastguard personnel and ambulance crew moved the man to an ambulance where he was taken to hospital with lacerations and suspected hypothermia.”

