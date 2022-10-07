Man dies in road crash on A90 at Balmedie

The fatal road crash took place on Thursday Ocober 6

Around 9.35am, police and emergency services attended a two-vehicle road crash involving a silver BMW and a black Nissan Qashqai on the A90, north of Balmedie, Aberdeen.

The driver of the silver BMW, a 91-year-old man, died at the scene. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The three people travelling in the Nissan, a 41-year-old man, a woman aged 26 years and an 18-month-old boy, were taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. No details on any injuries at this time.

Enquiries into the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Constable Craig Laing, North East Road Policing, Inverurie, said: “We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, who has not already come forward, to contact police.

"We are keen to obtain any dash-cam footage from motorists in the area at the time.”