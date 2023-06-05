Man dies in Fraserburgh incident

Police have confirmed that a man has died following a major incident in Fraserburgh at the weekend.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while a 19 year-old male was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the incident, believed to be a knife attack, on the town’s Watermill Road on Sunday.

Police and emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the scene of the incident following reports of a disturbance in the area at around 6pm.

A police spokesman said: ““Around 6pm on Sunday, June 4, we were called to a report of an injured man on Watermill Road in Fraserburgh.

“Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 19-year-old man also suffered injuries during the incident and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Forensic officers were busy at the scene overnight on Sunday and were concentrating on gardens to the entrance hall and to the front of numbers 57 and 59.