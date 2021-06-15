Man dies in diving trip off coast of Scottish island

The 68-year-old man from Northamptonshire was diving near the island of Bressay, Shetland, when he got into difficulty in the water at about 4.30pm on Monday, 14 June.

Coastguard responded to a call for assistance from diving vessel Valhalla and the man was taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Island of Bressay picture: PA

A second man, aged 52, was also taken to the same hospital following the diving incident, but he has since been discharged.

Police confirm there were no suspicious circumstances in relation to the diver’s death.

