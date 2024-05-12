Man dies after crash between two jet-skis near Gatehouse of Fleet in Dumfries and Galloway

By Lucinda Cameron
Published 12th May 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 12th May 2024, 16:20 BST
An investigation is underway

A man has died following a collision involving two jet-skis off the coast of Dumfries and Galloway.

The incident near to Gatehouse of Fleet was reported to police around 5.35pm on Saturday. A 42-year-old man was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment to serious injuries.Police have now confirmed he died in hospital on Sunday morning. His next of kin are aware, and nobody else was injured.Detective Inspector Graeme Robertson said: “My thoughts are with the man’s family and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“Our inquiries to establish what led to this collision are ongoing and at an early stage.

The man was airlifted to hospital where he later died. PA fileThe man was airlifted to hospital where he later died. PA file
“I would urge anyone with information regarding what happened, or if they were present and saw anything to come forward.“You can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2855 of 11 May, 2024.”

