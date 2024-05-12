An investigation is underway

The incident near to Gatehouse of Fleet was reported to police around 5.35pm on Saturday. A 42-year-old man was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment to serious injuries.Police have now confirmed he died in hospital on Sunday morning. His next of kin are aware, and nobody else was injured.Detective Inspector Graeme Robertson said: “My thoughts are with the man’s family and everyone affected by this tragic incident.