Man dies after crash between two jet-skis near Gatehouse of Fleet in Dumfries and Galloway
The incident near to Gatehouse of Fleet was reported to police around 5.35pm on Saturday. A 42-year-old man was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment to serious injuries.Police have now confirmed he died in hospital on Sunday morning. His next of kin are aware, and nobody else was injured.Detective Inspector Graeme Robertson said: “My thoughts are with the man’s family and everyone affected by this tragic incident.
“Our inquiries to establish what led to this collision are ongoing and at an early stage.
“I would urge anyone with information regarding what happened, or if they were present and saw anything to come forward.“You can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2855 of 11 May, 2024.”
