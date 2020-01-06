Man dies after car hit tree in Scottish country park

A man has died and another remains in hospital after a car hit a tree at a public park in Dundee.

Police were called to Camperdown Park late on Sunday night and found the crashed black Ford car.

A 26-year-old passenger died at the scene, while the 31-year-old driver was seriously injured.

He was taken to the nearby Ninewells Hospital, where he remains. His condition is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 10.55pm on Sunday January 5 2020, police were called to a road crash on Camperdown Park, Dundee, in which two men, the 26-year-old passenger of a black Ford car and the 31-year-old driver, had been seriously injured.

"Emergency services attended, however, the 26-year-old man died at the scene.

"The 31-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where he remains for treatment.

"Inquiries into the incident are continuing. A report will be submitted to the PF."

In a separate incident, another male passenger died after the car he was travelling in crashed into the central reservation of the M90.

The silver Renault Grand Scenic was on the northbound carriageway, around 1.5 miles north of Junction 4 near Kelty in Fife, just after 11pm on Sunday.

After hitting the central reservation, a Seat Leon subsequently struck the Renault. The road was closed in both directions overnight.

The man was also taken to Ninewells but died as a result of his injuries.

Inspector Greg Burns said: "We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this collision and would urge anyone who can help to contact police.

"We would be interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen these vehicles on the road before the collision or who may have passed the scene immediately following the incident.

"Anyone who was on the M90 and using a dashcam is asked to review their footage and let us know if you may have anything which could assist our investigation.

"Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3379 of 5 January 2020."