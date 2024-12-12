Gordon Teh at the KFC car park in Darnley, Glasgow.

The notice was issued by Creative Car Park - the private company in charge of the KFC car park

A man says he feels shocked and betrayed after being hit with a £100 parking fine - for spending too long eating a meal at KFC.

Gordon Teh, 51, was enjoying a meal with his nine-year-old daughter until he left the premises to find a parking ticket on his car windscreen.

Gordon, of Bearsden in Scotland told the Glasgow Times: "I've never had a notice like that before and I felt shocked and betrayed.

"It was supposed to be a great day, but I had a shocking experience that left me outraged.

"I intended to enjoy a meal with my daughter. Little did I know, I was walking into a trap."

Gordon entered the car park on Darnley's Nitshill Road at 4.49pm and left at 6.06pm on November 3, meaning he overstayed the 60-minute parking limit by around 17 minutes.

The Parking Charge Notice (PCN) was for £100 - which was reduced to £60 as Gordon paid within 14 days.

Gordon said he was completely unaware of the time limit, before adding that an hour is not enough time in a restaurant.

He added: "60 minutes is just absurd, kids eat slow, and it is not enough time."

Gordon went on to say that the time must be extended before more people fall victim to the same outcome as him.

He said: "I'm not alone in this ordeal. I know I am not the only one who has suffered from this time limit.

"Numerous people have fallen victim to these tactics.

"Something has to change."

Gordon said he will never go into a KFC again.

A spokesperson for Creative Car Park said: "The Parking Charge Notice (PCN) was issued due to a breach of the parking terms, with the driver acknowledging that they overstayed the maximum permitted time.

"The maximum parking duration is determined by our clients, with our input, and the maximum stay time was set with turnover of parking spaces for all customers in mind, especially at times of high demand.

"These maximum stay periods are designed to help maintain parking availability for all customers. The average entry-to-service time in our client's outlet is 10 minutes. This would give each customer an hour to eat their food and depart the restaurant, taking into account the permitted grace period at this site.

"We encourage drivers to carefully read the signage, familiarise themselves with the terms, and ensure they comply with those terms before parking at any car park. Based on the circumstances, it appears the driver was fully aware of the parking terms when they used the fast-food restaurant.

"In situations where drivers believe there has been no breach of the terms, or where mitigating circumstances apply, Creative Car Park offers a fair and efficient appeals process.

"Drivers who are dissatisfied with our internal decision can easily escalate their appeal to POPLA, the independent parking adjudicator provided by the Ombudsman Service, where we maintain an industry-leading success rate.

"It is important to note that the driver did not utilise the proper channels to address their concerns, such as our formal complaints process or appeal procedure."

A KFC spokesperson added: "An external company operates the car park at our Nitshill KFC, and they do have some parking limits in place to help keep things running smoothly.