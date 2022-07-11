Man, 24, dies at popular waterfall near Loch Lomond

The alarm was raised at 5.20pm on Saturday July 9 and emergency services were called after police received a call for concern for a person at the Falls of Falloch near Crianlarich, Stirling.

He was recovered from the water by specialist officers from Police Scotland Dive and Marine Unit.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to concerns for a person near Falls of Falloch at around 5.20pm on Saturday July 9 2022.

“Emergency services attended and the body of a 24-year-old man was recovered from the water by the Police Scotland Dive and Marine Unit.