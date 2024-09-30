Malcolm Donaldson - a renowned doctor and academic - died on Sunday, it has been confirmed

Malcolm Donaldson - the husband of award-winning author Julia - has died aged 75.

The doctor, who died on Sunday, had worked as a paediatric consultant and senior lecturer in child health at the University of Glasgow from 1989 until his retirement in 2012.

He contributed to more than 180 publications, papers and books as a renowned academic, and had been appointed honorary senior research fellow at Glasgow University’s School of Medicine, Dentistry & Nursing.

Nicknamed ‘Dr Gruffalo’ by some of his patients due to his kind manner, Dr Donaldson was also known as an actor, singer and guitar player. He had performed in The Gruffalo, the Witch and the Warthog as recently as earlier this summer.

He first met Julia Donaldson - the renowned children’s author of titles including The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child and Room on the Broom - in 1968 at the University of Bristol while he was studying medicine.

The couple would go on to be married for 52 years.

Gruffalo book illustrator Axel Scheffler said: “I have known Malcolm for 30 years and always admired his enthusiasm for our books, Julia’s work and children’s books in general.

"All this beside being a paediatric consultant and giving lectures all over the world.