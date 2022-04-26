Majority of Church of Scotland presbyteries are in favour of allowing ministers to marry same-sex couples if they wish

Presbyteries were asked their views after the General Assembly last year, and this year, a report has confirmed that 29 of them approved the "Solemnisation of Same Sex Marriage Overture" with 12 voting against.

In a statement on their website, the Church of Scotland said that : “Commissioners to the hybrid annual gathering in Edinburgh next month will now be asked to consider approving the overture to change a standing Church law to enable Ministers of Word and Sacrament and deacons to apply to become authorised celebrants.”

They added that the report “makes it clear that no person would be required to participate in the solemnisation of, or be involved in the arrangements for, a same sex marriage unless they explicitly wished to do so.

"Under the terms of the proposed legislation, an individual would have to apply to the Principal Clerk's office to become an celebrant and an application would then be made to the Registrar General for Scotland on their behalf.

“Only a parish minister who has become an celebrant will be permitted the use of a church building in their charge for the solemnisation of same sex marriages.”

It will be prepared in consultation with the Faith Nurture Forum and the Theological Forum before being issued to presbytery clerks.

If the vote goes through, the Faith Nurture Forum and the Theological Forum will undertake a review of the legislation.