Major new Disney movie due to be filmed near Glasgow on the hunt for extras

A major new Disney movie due to be filmed near Glasgow is on the hunt for paid extras.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 5:29 pm
Updated Thursday, 27th May 2021, 5:31 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The movie will be filmed in July near the city, and casting company Two 10 Casting are on the hunt for extras.

They are looking for men and women of all ages and all ethnicities, adding they are: “especially keen to hear from those with Afro hair / Long Hair / Beards / Moustaches / Lockdown Locks but all are welcome!"

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Nicola Sturgeon accuses UK Government of 'shutting out' Scotland in Australia tr...
Major new Disney movie due to be filmed near Glasgow on the hunt for extras

When creating a profile the casting company ask: “please be sure to add a recent photo so we know what you look like and make sure you’re listed as AVAILABLE in the Glasgow area.

"Please also select “Two 10” when asked ‘How did you hear about us?’.

“We can’t say much more about the Disney feature film but we can say it’s a brilliant opportunity.”

Anyone looking to apply should click here

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.