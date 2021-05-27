The movie will be filmed in July near the city, and casting company Two 10 Casting are on the hunt for extras.

They are looking for men and women of all ages and all ethnicities, adding they are: “especially keen to hear from those with Afro hair / Long Hair / Beards / Moustaches / Lockdown Locks but all are welcome!"

Major new Disney movie due to be filmed near Glasgow on the hunt for extras

When creating a profile the casting company ask: “please be sure to add a recent photo so we know what you look like and make sure you’re listed as AVAILABLE in the Glasgow area.

"Please also select “Two 10” when asked ‘How did you hear about us?’.

“We can’t say much more about the Disney feature film but we can say it’s a brilliant opportunity.”

Anyone looking to apply should click here

