Major funding awards for Aboyne Path Projects

The existing ramp on Deeside Way in Aboyne needs upgraded.

The volunteer group, a project of Mid Deeside Community Trust, is fundraising to support two important projects for our community with support and cooperation from local landowners on Aboyne Castle, Glen Tanar, Dinnet and Craigendinnie Estates.

£25,000 has just been donated to the Castle Woods Accessible Paths Project from players of the People’s Postcode Lottery. This adds to a previously announced offer of £63,556 from Paths For All’s Ian Findlay Path Fund.

This will allow the first phase of works to go ahead before March 2023. This will improve ramp access to the Deeside Way core path running through Aboyne.

The current ramps are badly eroded and too steep for wheelchairs, with rotted or absent handrails. The Aboyne Castle Woods project also plans to improve a small number of the existing informal paths in Castle Woods to create a suitable network of paths for wheelchairs and physically impaired users.

The plan is to improve the accessibility of some of the paths whilst maintaining the natural feel of the woodland. Both paths will improve connectivity between new housing off the Tarland Road and the village centre, as well as off-road travel to Aboyne schools and Community Centre. A public survey and engagement at multiple community events have shown considerable support for this project.

In addition the group is working on an off-road link path between Aboyne and Glen Tanar, a route frequently requested in consultations with the community and massively supported by a public survey. This project aims to join the communities of Glen Tanar and Aboyne via a safe, accessible and traffic-free multi-user path and create a 17km circular route via Dinnet.

This would avoid 3km of busy road including hazardous sections of poor visibility on bridges and bends. The proposed new sections of paths would fill the missing links between the network of estate tracks and trails in Birse and Glen Tanar and those in Aboyne. It would allow for services, schools & places of work to be accessed for both local people & visitors in either community without the need of a car & provide a link for users of the Deeside Way to easily access & explore further afield. Paths For All has also offered £100,000 grant for this project.

APTG now has substantial funding promised for these two projects: £100,000 for Glen Tanar of £197,000 required. £88,600 of £250,000 required for Castle Woods (or £160,000 for Phase One). The aim is to complete fundraising and construction for both of these projects by April 2024.

How Can You Help? APTG has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Just Giving to provide additional funding and demonstrate public support. £5,500 of public fundraising will unlock £50,000 of funding for Castle Woods and £70 will buy 1m of new path. Go to: www.justgiving.com/campaign/aboynepaths