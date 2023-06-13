Mairi Gougeon MSP meets with Fiddes Substation Group

Mairi Gougeon MSP for Angus North and Mearns recently met with residents directly impacted by the proposed substation in the heart of the Mearns.

Mairi Gougeon MSP with members of the Fiddes Substation Group

The proposed site is literally on the doorstep of the previous home of James Leslie Mitchell (Grassic Gibbon).

The meeting was called to discuss the significant concerns of the local community in relation to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) plans and handling of proposals for a new substation, given residents living near the site are still only just discovering the plans due to SSEN's poor engagement strategy.

Mairi is taking action to ensure residents are fully informed with a targeted mail drop planned to provide information about the proposals, the ongoing consultation process and outlining what residents can do to make their voices heard.

This is in addition to the plans drawn up at the Save Our Mearns event at Farm to Table where Mairi pledged to work alongside political colleagues and residents to ensure SSEN understands the strength of feeling in the area..

Ms Gougeon said: “It is clear SSEN need to understand the concerns of those impacted by the proposals and do much better when it comes to making people aware of what is going on.

"Every day I am being contacted by more and more people who are only just hearing about the plans, not from SSEN but because of social media and recent press coverage. This simply isn’t good enough.

“This is a beautiful part of the world and whilst energy infrastructure is needed, alternative options must be considered. It’s not clear that any alternatives have been given serious consideration by SSEN.

“I will be working firstly, to raise awareness, as well as ensuring the concerns of the community are heard.

"I will ask SSEN to meaningfully engage with the people and communities who will be impacted by their proposals.”

Commenting on behalf of the group Rebecca Chapman said: “We want to make clear that this community is not against the 400kv project, we understand it needs to happen.

“What we are against is this mentality that SSEN can do whatever they like.

"That they can take whatever land they want, and communities must sit back and watch the lives they have worked so hard for be destroyed. Especially when an alternative site, which affects no one, is available.

“This Fiddes substation, which isn’t in Fiddes, but Arbuthnott, goes against everything SSEN say they wouldn't do to communities; demolishing families homes, decimating prime agricultural land and destroying historical sites.

“The proposed location is one of the greatest historical sites in the area. Lewis Grassic Gibbon is one of Scotland's most celebrated writers.

"The fact that this location has been selected, shows the sheer lack of SSEN’s appreciation for our community.”

Rebecca continued: “We cannot simply stand back and let SSEN bulldoze their way through this land. Because once they do, we can never get it back!