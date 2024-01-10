Mairi Campbell brings her Auld Lang Syne show to Tullynessle Hall

Leading Scottish musician Mairi Campbell will present her show Auld Lang Syne at Tullynessle Hall later this month.

Scottish musician Mairi Campbell brings her show Auld Lang Syne to Tullynessle Hall on January 18.

Mairi Campbell is a pioneering Scottish musician whose work is rooted in and draws from her personal stories and cultural concerns.

Since studying classical viola at the Guildhall School of Music, Mairi has become an established member of Scotland’s traditional music scene, pushing the boundaries with her soundings and use of free improvisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An interpreter of Scots song, with David Francis, Mairi has contributed a significant amount of material to the current canon. She is a regular collaborator, playing with the Occasionals, a Scottish dance band, Mr McFalls Chamber and Concerto Caledonia.

She has received six Scots Trad Music Awards including the Inspiration Award in 2018 and was inducted into the Hands Up for Trad 2019 Hall of Fame.

She received the Live Ireland Music Awards for Best Female Musician of the Year and Best Composition of the Year. Mairi’s version of Auld Lang Syne, with David Francis, was used in the pivotal New Year’s Eve scene in the film Sex and the City.

Auld Lang Syne showcases Mairi's adventures with Scotland's most famous song.

Delivered with Mairi’s trademark wit and unparalleled musical ability, the show is a funny and heartfelt exploration of the song that resonates with wider universal truths.

Under the auspices of exploring the enduring popularity of the traditional folk song, Mairi reflects on her own times past and the people who matter to her.

As she explores the song and its history, she recognises the negotiation of the politics of childhood friendships, the challenges of romantic relationships, and the highs and lows of success and failure.

Blending storytelling, animation and movement with new music composed by David Gray and Mairi Campbell, this five-star show brings Scotland's most famous song to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auld Lang Syne will be presented at Tullynessle and Forbes Hall, Alford, on Thursday 18 January at 7.30pm.