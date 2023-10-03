Macphie scoops up ice cream expert in new appointment

A pioneer in the food industry has joined one of the UK’s biggest ingredient firms to help facilitate the company’s next phase of growth.

Susie Turan, new Head of Product and Innovation at Macphie Ltd.

Susie Turan has joined Macphie Ltd as Head of Product and Innovation to play a pivotal role in adding fresh-thinking to the firm’s impressive product portfolio.

Known for creating freezer favourites like Magnum Double, Solero Berry and Vegan Carte D’Or, Susie has held senior roles at the likes of Unilever, Genius Foods and Finsbury Foods.

With over three decades of accomplishments in the food sector, the London-born R&D specialist is now set to head up a Product Development team at the Aberdeen-shire based firm.

Susie said: “Macphie is an absolute leader in its field for a reason so I’m thrilled to now be playing a part in that. The values of the brand and the opportunities within its product range instantly sang to me.

“I’ve had a really varied career path and the original plan wasn’t to be in the food industry. After gaining a PhD in Chemistry, I joined Unilever’s laundry department developing sensors that made washing machines more eco friendly. From there, I moved across to its food division and I’ve not looked back since.

“Since then, I’ve worked to improve and create recipes and processes across the board – from ice creams and sauces to kids and vegan ranges, as well as baked goods, frostings and icings – making Macphie’s product portfolio a really fitting match.

“I’ve always admired Macphie as a company, the products, the values and its strong sustainability goals. I’m really looking to working with the team, growing together as a team and hope to add something different to this brilliant food firm.”

The mum of two holds 10 patent fillings for food industry creations across a range of food types and led teams of developers and food technicians. Having worked across the USA and Europe, Susie is well placed to support Macphie’s push for global expansion.

The new hire will look to help Macphie on its continued journey of global expansion and support the diversification of its product portfolio and innovation credentials.

Andy Stapley, CEO of Macphie, said: “Susie arrives with a wealth of experience, genuine passion, and exceptional leadership qualities. From the get-go, we’ve already seen Susie bring an abundance of value and fresh thinking to the firm.

"Her invaluable expertise promises to significantly enhance the team and we’re really looking forward to implementing her ideas and making the most of her impressive experience.

“It’s another really important appointment for us at Macphie and marks another significant addition to the senior leadership team.”

Macphie has grown from its roots as a craft baker into a global ingredients manufacturer, supplying food brands, household name businesses and the wholesale sector with the products it develops at its Glenbervie factory.

The Aberdeenshire firm is an internationally renowned ingredients manufacturer established in 1928, which now employs more than 250 people across its three sites.