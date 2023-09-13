Mackie's strengthens international foothold

Mackie’s of Scotland scooped up an impressive 37 per cent increase in export sales for its luxury ice cream during the last financial year.

Managing Director of Mackie’s of Scotland, Stuart Common

The family-run business saw its highest ever international sales in 2022/23 with export revenue hitting £2.8m, up from £2.05m in 2021/22.

Currently, the Inverurie farm exports to 13 countries around the world including the USA and the Gulf States of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain and Dubai.

However, Mackie’s enjoys its strongest showing in east Asia: with Taiwan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan amounting to 95% of its total export sales.

Taiwan sits atop the rest, taking the title as Mackie’s largest overseas customer. Last year, Consumers in Taiwan alone purchased over one million of Mackie’s Traditional tubs, which if laid in a straight line would stretch from Mackie’s Aberdeenshire farm to Edinburgh.

Managing Director of Mackie’s of Scotland, Stuart Common, said: “Since we first started exporting to a handful of family run ice cream parlours in Seoul in 2002 for the FIFA World Cup hosted in South Korea, we have seen steady growth in overseas demand for our products.

“The quality and consistency of Scottish food and drink products generally has helped create a “Made in Scotland” brand in and of itself, which has found strong support from consumers across the world.

“This most recent burst in export sales comes as countries and international supply chains begin to recover from the pandemic, and consumers are eager to taste and try foods they have not necessarily had access to for some time.

“To bolster this, Mackie’s have widened the scope of products which we offer to our overseas customers – providing them with new flavours like our Honeycomb, which they might not have in their national markets.

“This has resulted in a terrific uplift in sales worldwide and our partnerships with our international distributors has never been stronger. We’re optimistic that this trend will continue over the years to come, as Mackie’s and Scottish food and drink both further cement their place in international consumer’s minds as simple, consistent and of the highest quality.”

The family-run brand’s biggest seller abroad is its Traditional ice cream tub, followed by its Honeycomb flavoured ice cream.

Stuart added: “Our ambition is always to grow, while still delivering quality to our consumers, and we are working on creating new relationships with distributors to reach more customers around the world.

“We have set ourselves challenging targets for the upcoming year to maintain this upward trajectory and are looking forward to sharing Mackie’s with more ice cream lovers around the world.”

The exports success follows a flurry of new listings within the UK with the brand securing its Honeycomb ice cream tubs in 245 Waitrose stores in a deal anticipated to be worth around £500,000 in retail sales.

Mackie’s has also secured a renewal in its UK-wide Sainsbury’s listing, with its Honeycomb flavoured ice cream being sold in over 500 stores around England and Wales.