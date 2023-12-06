Mackie’s serves up sponsorship for beloved family 5K run

The country’s favourite ice cream brand has announced it will partner with one of Aberdeenshire’s most popular running festivals.

Graham Hudson of Run Garioch with Stuart Common MD of Mackie's (Pic: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Having been a patron of the event for years, Mackie’s of Scotland will now become the official sponsor of Run Garioch’s five-kilometre road race taking place on Sunday, 12 May 2024 – only a few miles away from the Mackie’s family farm, where all Mackie’s ice cream and chocolate is made.

The Run Garioch Mackie’s 5K will start at the Garioch Sports Centre in Inverurie and take an extended loop around the town.

To encourage even more runners to take part, the race will now be open to everyone 12 years of age and older – down from 13 in previous years.

Part of Mackie’s sponsorship commitment will see the brand gift a year’s supply of ice cream and chocolate to the fastest boy and girl between the ages of 12 and 1. All runners will also receive a Mackie’s water bottle for taking part.

Introduced in 2011, the family orientated nature of the 5K run made it a fitting partnership for family-run business Mackie’s.

Managing Director of Mackie’s of Scotland, Stuart Common, said: “Our ice cream is enjoyed by families across the country, and as a family owned company we understand the importance of bringing families together and giving back to the local community where we all live and work.

“We’re always on the lookout for ways to support the area and are delighted to be sponsoring the Mackie’s 5K at Run Garioch, which will bring parents, children, and relatives together for a day of fitness and fundraising – just down the road from us.

Next year’s race also aims to continue Run Garioch’s positive impact in the community by partnering with a record six charity organisations: AberNecessities, CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland), Clan Cancer Support, Friends of the Neuro Ward, Friends of ANCHOR and Inspire/Community Integrated Care.

Run Garioch’s Race Director, Graham Morrison, said: “Everyone at Run Garioch and the Garioch Sports Trust are so excited to be working with Mackie’s, and helping them to give back to our community.

“Working with a business with the reach and enthusiasm of Mackie’s will also allow us to develop the 5K, Run Garioch and what the Garioch Sports Trust can offer everyone. We look forward to building our partnership in the years to come.

“We’re also pleased to announce that the Inverurie Youth Sports Foundation (IYSF) is in the position to cover the cost of Mackie’s 5K entries and t-shirts for any children who might otherwise be unable to enjoy the event. If you’d like to access one of these places, please speak to your school or local Active Schools co-ordinator for more information.

“We’re also pleased to be bringing back the “Fastest Secondary School” prize, encouraging some friendly local competition! The runners from the fastest school, determined by averaging the times of each school’s fastest three runners, will all receive 10 bars of Mackie’s chocolate.”