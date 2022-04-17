The Macavalanche event saw the group – which embarked simultaneously – hurtle from the summit of Aonach Mor in the Nevis mountain range near Fort William.

Following an arduous climb up the mountain, which reaches 1,221 metres, riders started in deep snow at the beginning of the route.

Snow drift became so dense, pictures suggest, that some riders were forced to push themselves along with their feet rather than pedal.

Cyclists take part in MacAvalanche, a mass start mountain bike race through the snow, descending over 900m from the summit of Aonach Mor in the Nevis Range near Fort William.

Cyclists wait near the start line before competing in MacAvalanche.

The event starts from the summit of Aonach Mor in the Nevis Range near Fort William. Organisers of the event said almost 300 people had signed up to take part.

Cyclists climb their way to the start line to compete in MacAvalanche.