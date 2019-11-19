M&S staff stop work to pay emotional tribute to much-loved fundraiser who collected outside their store

Emotional shop workers from an Edinburgh store, outside which a much-loved fundraiser collected donations, stopped their work to pay a tearful tribute as his funeral cortege passed by on Tuesday.

Staff from the Marks and Spencer store on Princes Street joined hundereds of other mourners to pay respects to war veteran and charity hero, Tom Gilzean, who had become a near permament fixture at the entrance to their shop.

Emotional staff stopped mid-shift to pay their respects to much-loved Tom.

Many threw flowers onto the front of the hearse while others at the scene spoke of a 'lump in the throat' moment as the gathered crowd applauded.

Around 300 mourners turned out, some wearing tartan, to St Mary's Catholic Cathedral on Tuesday afternoon to pay their respects to 99-year-old Tom, who passed away in early November and who had raised over £1million for numerous causes in his lifetime.