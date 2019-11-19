Watch as hundreds of mourners applaud Tom Gilzean as funeral cortege passes M&S on Princes Street

Have your say

Hundreds of mourners lined Princes Street and applauded as the funeral cortege of Edinburgh fundraising hero Tom Gilzean passed along the city thoroughfare.

Mourners also threw flowers onto the front of the hearse as it drove past Marks and Spencer, where he regularly spent time fundraising. Those at the scene spoke of a 'lump in the throat' moment.

Hundreds of mourners stood as the funeral cortege passed along Princes Street. Pictures: Lisa Ferguson

The war veteran and charity hero had raised over £1million for numerous causes in his lifetime.

Around 300 mourners turned out, some wearing tartan, to St Mary's Catholic Cathedral on Tuesday afternoon to pay their respects to 99-year-old Tom, who passed away in early November.

Father Jamie McMorrin delivered the homily while Archbishop Leo Cushley also said a few words. Lord Provost Frank Ross and Sir Tom Farmer were both in attendance.

Tom Gilzean's funeral cortege went along Princes Street.

A piper from the Royal Brtish Legion played as mourners entered the Cathedral.

The Archbishop called Tom an 'extraordinary man' during the opening speeches, while also referring to his relentless fundraising on the street of the Capital by calling him 'an ornament of Edinburgh'.

Son Douglas delivered a speech full of emotion, saying: "To our family he was just a loving dad."

