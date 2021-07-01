On Wednesday night the 22-year-old model from Fife became the first contestant to leave the villa after she found herself single following Chloe Burrows entering the villa and stealing her man.

Speaking after leaving Ms Singh said her stint on the programme was “very short-lived” and “surreal”, but added that she is “obviously very grateful" for the opportunity.

She also shared her predictions for the future of the couples in the villa.

She said: “I think the ones that can stand the test of time are Jake (Cornish) and Liberty (Poole)

“I think Aaron (Francis) and Sharon (Gaffka) could have a little spark, I don’t really know yet.

“The rest of them, I think it’s going to change. I don’t think it’s going to be Faye (Winter) and Brad (McClelland) as a couple until the end.”

Shannon Singh was dumped from the island at the end of episode three. (Credit: Joel Anderson/ITV/pictures/ PA Wire)

Ms Singh said that she knew the producers would “throw something in there” when the group assembled around the fire pit just before she received the text telling her she had been dumped.

She said: “I just can’t believe I forgot there were dumpings.

“I think all of us forgot there were dumpings. None of us really spoke about it.”

She added she was “a bit gutted” to be leaving.

Shannon Singh has said she is “coming away grateful” from Love Island after being dumped from the programme. (Credit: ITV)

“Do you know what, out of all the girls, I think it is fair it’s me because I didn’t have any emotional attachments to the guys, but all the girls had little tiny things going on.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

