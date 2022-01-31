Lorraine Kelly among celebrities backing National Thank You Day

It is planned the day will bring hundreds of thousands of Scots together for a huge thank you party on Sunday, June 5.The National Thank You Day is hoping to break a UK record with a target to encourage more than 10million people to take part in the country’s biggest ever thank you party - to say a thank you to each other and to get together with neighbours to share a Big Jubilee Lunch or Tartan Tea Party.The aim is for as many people as possible to be involved, however they would like, so that everyone who deserves it gets a thank you.Kelly said: “Rope in the neighbours, cordon off the street, get the music organised, plan a seriously big jubilee lunch – let’s make Sunday, June 5, the biggest thank you party that Scotland has ever seen.”The National Thank You Day tradition began in 2021 as a chance to get together with neighbours, communities and families, to celebrate what makes communities great and to say thank you to those who have made a real difference.The idea started with just 13 individuals proposing the idea, including Debbie Matthew from Perthshire, and is now supported by hundreds of organisations across the country, with Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland taking the lead in Scotland with a series of Tartan Tea Parties.The Queen has been patron of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s cause for the past 70 years, and this year’s Thank You Day on June 5 will coincide with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.Organisations getting behind Thank You Day include businesses and institutions such as the NHS and the National Lottery Community Fund.Launching the call for the public to ‘put the date in your diary’, a host of big names have released a short film including their own personal ‘thank you’ messages. They include Kelly, Ross Kemp, Gary Lineker, Ellie Simmonds, Levi Roots, Prue Leith, Alan Titchmarsh and Anne Wafula Strike.
Jane-Claire Judson, chief executive at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said:
“After an incredibly difficult two years, Thank You Day is a great chance for us to get together with the important people in our lives, celebrate each other and say thank you.
“Last year’s Tartan Tea Party celebrations really helped people across our Scottish communities to reconnect after so much time apart. This year we’re encouraging everyone in Scotland to raise a cuppa and celebrate Thank You Day on Sunday June 5.
“This year’s celebrations will be extra special as they fall on the Jubilee weekend, and we’ll be celebrating Her Majesty the Queen who has been our Patron for 70 years and a great support to the charity.”
Matthew, 46, lives in Comrie with her husband Johnny and son Finlay. Debbie suffered a stroke in March 2016. She was supported by Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland in her recovery.
She said: “We had an amazing time last year at our Tartan Tea party. My street was filled the sound of bagpipes and a coming together of family, friends and neighbours.”