Look inside 5-bedroom Scottish clergy house with snooker room for sale for offers over £475k

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 12th Sep 2024, 11:20 BST
A former parish manse in Fife that has been turned into a beautiful family home is up for sale.

Ingothill House has five bedrooms, a sitting room, dining room, home office, a dressing/,music room and a games room. The property is now on the market for offers over £475,000.

The building, situated in Leven, is believed to date from around 1833, and enjoys high levels of privacy and seclusion. It was formerly known as Kennoway Old Parish Manse.

The house benefits from mains gas central heating, photovoltaic panels and there is an extensive attic. More details of the property can be found here.

There is plenty of space in the kitchen/breakfast room

Ingothill House

There is plenty of space in the kitchen/breakfast room Photo: Submitted

One of the five bedrooms in the property

Ingothill House

One of the five bedrooms in the property Photo: Submitted

The utility room

Ingothill House

The utility room Photo: Submitted

Ingothill House stands in an extensive garden with a large lawn and a range of mature plants, trees and shrubs. To the rear of the house is a courtyard area with a wooden summer house.

Ingothill House

Ingothill House stands in an extensive garden with a large lawn and a range of mature plants, trees and shrubs. To the rear of the house is a courtyard area with a wooden summer house. Photo: Submitted

