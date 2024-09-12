Look inside 5-bedroom Scottish clergy house with snooker room for sale for offers over £475k

Ingothill House has five bedrooms, a sitting room, dining room, home office, a dressing/,music room and a games room. The property is now on the market for offers over £475,000.
The building, situated in Leven, is believed to date from around 1833, and enjoys high levels of privacy and seclusion. It was formerly known as Kennoway Old Parish Manse.
The house benefits from mains gas central heating, photovoltaic panels and there is an extensive attic. More details of the property can be found here.
1 / 6